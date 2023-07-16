Kajol’s Query: The True Box Office Success of ‘Pathaan’

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have enjoyed a legendary onscreen collaboration.

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan have enjoyed a legendary onscreen collaboration, spanning three decades, since their first film together, “Baazigar,” which was released 30 years ago. However, a recent interview has sparked doubts among Shah Rukh’s fans regarding the status of their friendship. In a viral clip, Kajol can be seen lightheartedly questioning Shah Rukh about the box office earnings of his recent blockbuster, “Pathaan.”

During an interview with Live Hindustan, Kajol was asked what she would like to ask her longtime collaborator Shah Rukh Khan. After contemplating for a moment, she jokingly inquired, “How much did Pathaan really make?”

The internet quickly reacted to Kajol’s remark, with many questioning the state of her friendship with Shah Rukh. Some pointed out that Kajol’s curiosity was understandable, given the disparity between projected and actual box office earnings.

A few users suggested that Kajol should direct her question about “Pathaan’s” box office collection to her brother-in-law Aditya Chopra, as his company, Yash Raj Films, produced the spy thriller. According to recent reports, “Pathaan” reportedly grossed around ₹665 crore in India.

pic.twitter.com/qMhsJhDbR7 Advertisement — Kajol (@itsKajolD) July 15, 2023

She has a point.

Most of the critics and trade pundits are paid and fake.

And the box office data in India is never official !

#Pathaan

Collections are insanely fake ! #Kajol https://t.co/JsDLGws3fi — Joy (@joyjain007) July 16, 2023

#Pathaan https://t.co/0gfPWEIeog Advertisement — SRK'zMark07 (@donfutt7) July 16, 2023

I believe Ajay devgn is far better person than kajol. Atleast he shows it openly that SRK is his contemporary.. But Kajol always left SRK alone in critical situations. Everytime. — ℣αɱριя౯ (@SRKsCombatant) July 15, 2023

In a recent exclusive interview, Kajol discussed the reasons behind her enduring working relationship with Shah Rukh. She emphasized that their friendship began during their first film and has continued to flourish over the years. Kajol also highlighted the importance of maintaining a balanced work schedule, ensuring that they didn’t exhaust each other by doing films back-to-back. She expressed hope for their friendship to continue and even expressed a desire to collaborate on more films together.

Kajol’s playful question to Shah Rukh Khan regarding the box office earnings of “Pathaan” may have raised doubts among fans, but her recent interview reaffirms their long-standing camaraderie. With a history spanning three decades, Kajol and Shah Rukh’s onscreen magic and friendship remains a cherished aspect of Bollywood.

