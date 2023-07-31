Kangana Ranaut Applauds Oppenheimer Movie, Praises Bhagavad Gita Reference

Kangana Ranaut praises Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Urges people to watch the film despite her past stance against American movies.

Kangana Ranaut expresses excitement over the film’s blend of physics and politics.

Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, watched Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a biopic on J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned nuclear physicist known as the ‘father of the atomic bomb.’ After the screening, she shared her thoughts on Instagram Reels, particularly highlighting the film’s reference to the Bhagavad Gita.

Kangana Ranaut urged people to watch the film and inadvertently revealed the plot, mentioning that her personal highlight was the reference to the Bhagavad Gita.

She said in Hindi, “This is a story of a Jewish physicist who made atomic bomb during World World 2 for America. They think he is leftist. He is deeply political person. As American think that he might be an agent of Soviet Union and considers him anti-national, he ends up creating nuclear power to prove them wrong. But, amid this, his humanity rises and challenges him, which leads to a conflict. This is the theme of the film.” “My favourite part is the reference to Shrimad Bhagavad Gita and Lord Vishnu – when he channelises his inner Vishnu,” she added.

She shared the video and wrote, “Christopher Nolan’s best work so far. Most important film of our time… I am so excited I just didn’t want it to end… it has everything I deeply love, I am passionate about physics and politics … For me this was like a cinematic orgasm… beyond wonderful!”

Kangana Ranaut’s decision to watch Oppenheimer has sparked mixed reactions among users, given her past stance urging people not to watch American movies.

In her recent Instagram Stories, Kangana Ranaut shared her thoughts on the platform, where someone paraphrased her review of the movie “Oppenheimer.” someone wrote, “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. – Kangana Ranaut. Also Kangana.”

“She is doing PR for the movie against RRKPK (Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani). The more people choose Oppenheimer over RRKPK, the better she will feel,” added one user. Another one said, “She’s clearly an opportunist, who rides on whatever is the wave. Quit taking her seriously if you haven’t.”

In 2021, Kangana Ranaut, the actor set to appear in the upcoming movies “Emergency” and “Tejas,” expressed during a press conference that these would be her next projects, “We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi.”

“This is what they are doing here also… We don’t appreciate each other, and rather see the dubbed versions of ‘Lion King’ or ‘Jungle Book’. But we will not give a dubbed version of a Malayalam film a chance. This will not work in our favour. We must keep our people and our industry our priority. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-dependent India),” she also added.

