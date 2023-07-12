Kangana Ranaut Slams Sonam Over English-Speaking Remark

Kangana Ranaut criticised Sonam Kapoor for disparaging her for being able to speak English well.

Kangana uploaded a story on Instagram where she dropped a video of Sonam’s previous Koffee With Karan interview. “If you have the power to give celebrities these aspects who would you give that to – the ability to speak English fluently?” Karan questioned the Zoya Factor actress during the rapid-fire round.

Sonam chose Kangana’s name without any hesitation.

After watching the clip, the Tanu Weds Manu actress experienced heartbreak. Thus, she poked fun at Anil Kapoor’s daughter. “What I learned from years of fights with film mafia is that no outsider will ever be mocked for not speaking English… also that show is officially closed forever, she wrote.

She further added, “Please don’t miss my comeback in the end. Even at 24 after being openly bullied, humiliated and mocked I showed grace sophistication articulation and humility which English speaking gossipy aunties with so called great upbringing can never.”

In her upcoming movie, Emergency, Kangana Ranaut is slated to play the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. According to sources the movie’s release date is November 24.

