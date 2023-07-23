Kanwal Aftab and Sehar Hayat dinner pictures with family

Kanwal Aftab and Sehar Hayat are two stunning and talented content creators.

They share a beautiful and strong friendship that is admired by many.

Kanwal Aftab enthusiastically participated in Sehar Hayat’s wedding.

Advertisement

Kanwal Aftab and Sehar Hayat are two stunning and talented content creators, known for their entertaining presence on TikTok and YouTube. Beyond their professional success, they share a beautiful and strong friendship that is admired by many. Kanwal considers Sehar her best friend, and their bond is evident in the way they support and celebrate each other’s milestones.

Recently, Kanwal Aftab enthusiastically participated in Sehar Hayat’s wedding, being there for her bestie during this special moment in her life. Their friendship has extended to their spouses as well, as Kanwal’s husband and Sehar’s husband share a good camaraderie, which adds to the joyous atmosphere surrounding the two couples.

In a recent outing, Zulqarnain Sikandar, another popular content creator, and friend, joined Kanwal Aftab in taking the newlyweds, Sehar and Sami, out for a delightful dinner. They spent quality time together, enjoying each other’s company and creating cherished memories. The pictures from their outing showcase the happiness and genuine connection between the friends, as they shared laughter and heartfelt conversations.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read Kanwal Aftab, Zulqarnain Sikandar’s New Instagram Reels Together Kanwal Aftab, a stunning and immensely talented social media sensation, achieved fame...