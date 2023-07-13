Kanwal Aftab face backlash for showing off Wealth on Hayat Wedding

Kanwal Aftab is a famous Tiktoker and she has a huge fan following.

Sehar Hayat is getting married this week.

It was Sehar Hayat’s Qawwali night and her friends and family members were having a lot of fun.

Kanwal Aftab is a well-known content creator on TikTok, with a large number of people who follow her on different social media platforms. She is married to Zulqarnain Sikandar, who is also a popular TikToker and YouTuber, and both of them have millions of followers. Kanwal Aftab has several friends who are also TikTokers, and one of her close friends is Sehar Hayat. Sehar Hayat is getting married this week, although she had already completed the Nikkah ceremony about a year ago. The wedding celebrations have now begun.

During Sehar Hayat’s Qawwali night, everyone, including friends and family members, was having a great time. Kanwal Aftab also participated in the event and was throwing money during the Qawwali event. The video immediately went viral on social media.

