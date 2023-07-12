Kanwal Aftab Shines at Sehar Hayat’s Wedding Celebrations

Kanwal Aftab shares new pictures with baby Aizal in yellow
Kanwal Aftab and Chaudhary Zulqarnain are one of the most popular Pakistani...
Kanwal Aftab, a popular social media personality, has achieved tremendous success within a short span of time. Initially starting her career as a YouTuber, she later transitioned to TikTok and also hosted shows. Kanwal is married to the talented Zulqarnain Sikandar, who rose to fame as a TikToker. The couple has become one of the most beloved celebrity pairs in the world of social media. Their vlogging videos on YouTube are adored by fans, particularly showcasing their adorable daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain.
Recently, Kanwal and Zulqarnain Sikandar shared an adorable picture from a wedding event. Kanwal also posted more pictures from the Bride To Be and Mayun events of Seher Hayat, where she looked stunning in yellow attire for the Mayun ceremony and in white for the Bride To Be event. Additionally, Kanwal Aftab shared some captivating pictures from various beautiful locations in Lahore. Take a look at the posts shared by her on Instagram:
