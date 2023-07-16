Karan Johar: Lineage Benefit as Shanaya Kapoor Bags Vrushabha

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

She is set to make her much-anticipated film debut in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha.

Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor also sent their love and support to Karan.

Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is set to make her much-anticipated film debut in Mohanlal’s Vrushabha. Originally intended to launch her with his own film Bedhadak, Karan Johar took to writing a lengthy letter on Saturday, addressing the accusations of nepotism that surrounded Shanaya’s entry into the industry.

In his letter addressed to Shanaya Kapoor, Karan expressed his admiration for her dedication and passion for the craft. He emphasized that despite any perceptions of privilege or lineage advantage, he witnessed in her a genuine desire to be an artist and a willingness to put in immense hard work. Karan also acknowledged the incredible opportunity for Shanaya to learn from the legendary Mohanlal, whom he deeply respects.

Karan extended his gratitude to the entire team behind Vrushabha for providing Shanaya with this brilliant opportunity. He thanked Roshann Meka, the immensely talented director Nanda Kishore, Connekkt Media, AVS Studios, and the beloved Ekta Kapoor. Karan concluded the letter by encouraging Shanaya to remain focused on her end goal, to persevere in the face of obstacles, and hinted at exciting news yet to come.

Responding to Karan’s letter, Shanaya expressed her love and gratitude, assuring him of always having her back. Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Maheep Kapoor also sent their love and support to Karan through their comments.

Vrushabha, Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film, will feature the renowned actor Mohanlal alongside her. Zahrah S Khan, daughter of Salma Agha, and Roshann Meka will also be part of the project. Directed by Nanda Kishore, the film is scheduled to start filming in July. As a bilingual film, Vrushabha will release in Tamil, Kannada, and Hindi, captivating audiences with its engaging narrative and breathtaking visuals. The movie is backed by AVS Studios, First Step Movies, and Balaji Telefilms.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Earlier in the day, Ekta Kapoor expressed her excitement about producing Shanaya’s film on social media. She revealed that she had long desired to work with Sanjay Kapoor and is thrilled that his talented daughter is embarking on a pan-India journey with the epic action entertainer Vrushabha, starring the legendary star Mohanlal.

While Vrushabha marks Shanaya’s entry into the South film industry, her Bollywood debut will come with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak, where she will star alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada in lead roles. The young actress is poised to make her mark in both industries, leaving audiences eagerly anticipating her forthcoming performances.

Advertisement

Also Read Karan Johar, Sujoy Ghosh, and Others Praise Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee’s Jawan Prevue Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan Prevue create a social media frenzy...