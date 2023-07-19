Karan Johar Reveals Mom Hiroo’s Fashion Advice: “Wear Age-Appropriate Clothes”

Karan Johar attended the screening of the film “Bawaal” in Mumbai.

He wore a simple black suit for the event.

His decision to wear a monotone outfit was influenced by his mother, Hiroo Johar.

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar is currently engrossed in promoting his upcoming movie “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” marking his directorial comeback after a seven-year hiatus. Recently, he attended the screening of the film “Bawaal,” starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor, in Mumbai.

Surprising his fans with a departure from his usual bright and colorful style, Karan chose to don a simple suit for the event, a decision made to please his mother, Hiroo Johar.

At the Bawaal screening on Tuesday night, Karan Johar made a fashion statement by donning a classic black suit paired with a black tie and shoes. To complement the look, he added black rings and glasses as accessories. Taking to Instagram, Karan shared several pictures of himself, explaining that his decision to opt for a monotone outfit was influenced by his mother, Hiroo Johar, who advised him to dress according to his age.

Karan Shares the photos and wrote, “Ma kehti hai ‘Umar ho gayee hai… dhang ke kapde pehno….’ Mom aapke liye yeh seedha sada suit…. par dil phir bhi kehta hai … yeh bright rang kab mujhse chodega” (Mom says ‘You are getting old… wear appropriate clothes…’ Mom, this simple sober suit is for you.. but my heart still says when will the bright color leave me alone).”

In response to the post, Kajol, Karan Johar’s close friend and fellow actor, couldn’t stop laughing.

Kajol wrote, “go back to the bling.”

Karan received praise and admiration from his fans and followers for his appearance. One fan wrote, “Wowwwwww Karan sir very nice looking.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Earlier, Karan Johar shared his review of the film “Bawaal” on his Instagram stories. He wrote, “Possibly the most unusual and original love story you have seen in the mainstream… directed with nuance, abandon and yet so much restrain… it moved me in so many moments… proud film for Sajid to back and for @primevideo to house and the cherry on the cake is the career best performances of @varundvn and @janhvikapoor… They are the heartbeat of Bawaal @niteshtiwari22 @nadiadwalagrandson.”

For those unfamiliar, “Bawaal” is a romantic drama film featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21.

At the same time, Karan Johar’s film “Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is scheduled to hit theaters on July 28. Recently, the filmmakers released the third song titled “Ve Kamleya” from the movie starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

