Karan Johar’s Latest: Rocky Aur Rani Hits 85 Cr Mark

Karan Johar’s much-awaited directorial venture, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, along with stellar performances from Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, and Dharmendra in supporting roles, had an encouraging global weekend. The film managed to amass approximately Rs 85 – 86 crores in its opening days.

The Indian market contributed significantly to the film’s success, with a net collection of around Rs 44.50 crores (grossing 53 crores). Meanwhile, the overseas market added approximately 4 million dollars (about Rs 32 – 33 crores gross) to the total.

This commendable opening places “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” as the fourth highest first-weekend earner for a Hindi-origin film in 2023, following “Pathaan,” “Adipurush,” and “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.”

The film’s weekend trajectory exhibits strong growth, fueled by positive word-of-mouth especially in urban centers, a significant advantage that bodes well for its future performance.

While the opening day collections were considered modest, it is worth noting that post-pandemic scenarios have led to movies having longer sustainability at the box office. Despite initial concerns about audience footfall due to pandemic-related caution, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is proving to be leggy.

To be deemed successful, the film aims to achieve 12 – 13 times its opening day collection in India and approximately 10 million dollars internationally, culminating in a global gross of around Rs 250 crores and a theatrical share close to Rs 100 crores for the producers.

The day-wise net collections in India for “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” are as follows:

Thursday: Rs 10.50 crores

Saturday: Rs 15.50 crores

Sunday: Rs 18.50 crores

Thus, the film garnered a total of Rs 44.50 crores net in India after three days (grossing 53 crores).

“Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” narrates the tale of a flamboyant Punjabi, Rocky, and an intellectual Bengali journalist, Rani, who fall in love despite their stark differences. They face familial opposition but decide to live with each other’s families for three months before tying the knot. The film’s ultimate success hinges on whether they can win over each other’s families, a storyline that is capturing hearts.

Given its strong opening and growing trajectory, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani” is expected to continue its journey toward success in the coming days.

