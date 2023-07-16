Karan Johar’s twins roast him playfully over Rocky Aur Rani’s Song

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi mocked him over the song “What Jhumka.”

They revealed that they prefer the popular tune “Baby Shark.”

The video was released as part of the film’s promotion.

Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi mocked him over the song What Jhumka from his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in a humorous video.

While Karan anticipated them to talk about how much they adore the music, his children disclose that they prefer the popular tune Baby Shark. The video was distributed as part of the film’s promotion.

Karan recorded the video at his home. It begins with Yash and Roohi in their casual attire, reclining on a couch. ‘What Jhumka Dada?’ they inquire of Karan. “What Jhumka?” Karan answered. I have no idea. Should we inquire of Alia (Bhatt) didi?”

Yash said immediately, “No.” The two then begin singing “Baby Shark,” to which their father responds, “Oh you prefer that song?”

As they nodded and said OK, Karan can be heard exclaiming, “Oh God! Toodles.” Karan captioned the short video on Instagram Stories, “I have been roasted.”

The second song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is What Jhumka. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are seen dancing to the party song.

It’s taken the main tune and some lyrics from the legendary song Jhumka Gira Re and given them their own spin.

Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi sing it, while Amitabh Bhattacharya writes the words and Pritam composes the music.

Previously, the film’s first song, Tum Kya Mile, was released. It’s a romantic song between Alia and Ranveer.

The film was directed by Karan Johar and stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles. After seven years, Karan makes his directorial debut.

The film will be released in theatres on July 28. The official trailer for the film was released earlier, and it drew a lot of attention from the audience.

The picture is being marketed as a big-screen entertainer, complete with an excellent ensemble cast, grandeur, and music.

According to the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani teaser, the story centres around the lives of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, two polar opposites who fall in love.

While Rocky (Ranveer) hails from a rich Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else.

As they understand their families are diametrically opposed, they decide to’switch’ and live with each other’s families in order to impress them.

