Kareena Kapoor, who is currently on holiday in Italy, has posted various photos from her day. Kareena shared a glimpse of how her and son Taimur Ali Khan spent their Sunday on Instagram Stories.

Kareena shared a photo of the flora from her hotel room balcony. She added, “Good morning (rainbow and red heart emojis).” The following image showed Kareena’s elder son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying a volleyball match in a stadium.

Taimur was shirtless and has his back to the camera in the photo. Taimur folded his arms and gazed out over the arena. On a bright day, the players could be seen on the pitch. Kareena captioned the image, “Beach volleyball (red heart emoji).” She also stated that the game was between the United States and Norway, writing, “(US flag) vs (Norway flag).” Kareena added, “What a match (okay emojis).”

Kareena captioned a photo from the match, “Vibe.” The last image showed a glimpse of her supper. She shared a close-up photo of a red soup bowl next to a lit red candle. Other dishes were also on the table. Kareena tagged the photo with a ‘dinner time!’ label.