Kareena Kapoor Shares Stunning Sun-Kissed Photo from Europe

Kareena Kapoor is enjoying a family vacation in Europe.

She posted a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram.

Karisma Kapoor commented on the post, saying “Come back soon.”

Kareena Kapoor is currently enjoying a relaxing time in Europe with her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan and their adorable children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Sharing glimpses of their idyllic family vacation, Kareena has been captivating her fans and followers with enchanting posts and stories on her Instagram.

Brightening up our Instagram feeds, Kareena Kapoor, a beloved social media enthusiast in Bollywood, posted a sun-kissed selfie on her Instagram. Alongside the beautiful picture, she added a captivating caption. Kareena wrote, “Monday Mood in the Cotswolds”.

In an attempt to add a touch of cuteness and cheerfulness to her post, the actor included a sparkling red heart, a rainbow, and a star emoji in her caption.

In the photo, Kareena Kapoor is seen sporting a wide smile while wearing an oversized blue and white striped shirt. Her cool yet chic look is achieved by pairing the shirt with faded loose-fit blue jeans and brown boots. Embracing a no-makeup look, the Good Newwz star appears effortlessly stunning in the picture.

Following Kareena’s photo post, her fans and friends showered the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Among the admirers, her elder sister Karisma Kapoor, also known as Lolo, left a comment expressing how much she misses her younger sister. Her comment serves as evidence of the strong sibling bond between the two actresses.

Responding to Kareena’s post, Karisma wrote, “Come back soon,”

The affectionate exchange between the sisters, marked by a red heart emoji, reflects their strong and priceless bond.

In response to Kareena’s recent post, a fan expressed their reaction, “You are my sunshine” with a heart eyes emoji. “Really your beauty is your identity, God bless” wrote another one. “Beboo luvv uuuu” reacted another fan with red heart emojis. “Waiting for #THECREW,” another fan wrote with a fire emoji.

In her upcoming projects, Kareena Kapoor is set to star in Sujoy Ghosh’s untitled thriller, which is based on the novel “The Devotion of Suspect X.” The film features Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles.

In addition to Ghosh’s directorial project, Kareena Kapoor has two more exciting films lined up. She will be seen sharing the screen with Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in “The Crew,” scheduled to release on March 22, 2024. Moreover, Kareena is also working on an untitled film with director Hansal Mehta, in which she will not only act but also serve as a producer.

