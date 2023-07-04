Kartik Aaryan Reveals Title And Release Date Of His Collaboration With Kabir Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala

Kartik Aaryan teams up with Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala for an upcoming project after the success of “Satyaprem Ki Katha.”

The film, titled “Chandu Champion,” is a sports drama directed by Kabir Khan and is scheduled to release on June 14, 2024.

Kabir Khan, known for hits like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan” and “83.”

After the successful run of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ Kartik Aaryan is set to collaborate with producer Sajid Nadiadwala once again. This time, he will be working with renowned director Kabir Khan on an upcoming project.

Following the tremendous success of his horror comedy ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ last year, Kartik Aaryan officially confirmed his involvement in a movie helmed by renowned director Kabir Khan, known for hits like ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ’83’. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Now, after the success of ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’, Kartik has recently unveiled the title and release date of this highly anticipated project.

The film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Sajid’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, features a star-studded cast including Kiara Advani, Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Shikha Talsania, Anuradha Patel, and Rajpalm Yadav. It premiered on June 29, coinciding with Eid, and has grossed ₹42 crore within five days of its release.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Kartik Aaryan announced the title and release date of his upcoming film. Titled ‘Chandu Champion,’ the movie is directed by Kabir Khan and tells the inspiring true story of a man who never gave up. This project marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir and reunites him with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. The sports drama is scheduled to hit theaters on June 14, 2024, coinciding with the Eid-al-Adha festivities on June 16, 2024, continuing Kartik’s tradition of Eid releases.

Kabir, initially known for his work as a documentary filmmaker, made his entry into Bollywood with the movie ‘Kabul Express’ in 2006. The film, set in Afghanistan, featured John Abraham and Arshad Warsi in lead roles. He continued his collaboration with Yash Raj Films by directing ‘New York’ in 2009, a film centered around terrorism in the US, starring John, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Katrina Kaif, and Irrfan Khan.

Kabir then directed ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ in 2012, a spy thriller featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, which paved the way for the successful YRF Spy Universe, including films like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai,’ ‘Tiger 3,’ ‘War,’ ‘War 2,’ ‘Pathaan,’ and ‘Tiger vs Pathaan.’

Following his departure from YRF, Kabir Khan directed his most successful film yet, the cross-border tale ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ in 2015, featuring Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, he faced setbacks with the action film ‘Phantom’ in 2015 and ‘Tubelight’ in 2017.

Kabir also made his digital debut with the web series ‘The Forgotten Army’ on Prime Video, based on Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army. His latest release was the period sports drama ’83’ in 2021, which received positive reviews despite being affected by the third wave of COVID-19. Kabir is set to direct his second sports film, ‘Chandu Champion.’