Kashif Nisar Reflects On The Ending Of ‘Mere Paas Tum Ho’

Kashif Nisar, a renowned director known for his exceptional work, has delivered numerous successful projects throughout his career, including Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahin, Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, Raqeeb Se, and Mrs. and Mr. Shamim, among others. His upcoming dramas, Kabli Pulao and Jeevan Nagar, will be aired on the new channel Green Entertainment, showcasing his unique style and commitment to quality.

Mere Paas Tum Ho, a drama that garnered a massive audience both in Pakistan and worldwide, left a lasting impact with its memorable characters such as Danish, Mehwish, and Shehwar. The drama achieved the status of a classic and even found its influence in Indian productions. The ending of the drama, particularly Danish’s fate, continues to spark debates and differing opinions among viewers.

During an appearance on Mazaaq Raat, Kashif Nisar expressed his perspective on how he would have concluded Mere Paas Tum Ho, suggesting that he would have chosen to end Danish’s character earlier to prevent the storyline from dragging. Furthermore, he shared that his personal favourite project is Ullu Baraye Farokht Nahin, praising the remarkable performances and the on-screen chemistry between Nauman Ijaz and Sohail Ahmed.

