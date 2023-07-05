Kate and William display rare public affection during Coronation 2.0 event

Kate Middleton’s Playful Gesture: Taps Prince William on the Behind at Scottish Coronation.

Kate Middleton, in a rare public display of affection, playfully tapped Prince William on the behind as they joined Charles and Camilla for the King’s Scottish Coronation.

The Duchess of Rothesay, accompanied by other senior royals, participated in a regal procession through Edinburgh before witnessing the presentation of the Honours of Scotland at a National Ceremony of Thanksgiving.

As part of Royal Week, Charles and Camilla engaged in various activities in Scotland, including the ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral.

Although the event was formal, Kate seemed to be in a lighthearted mood and playfully tapped her husband on the behind during the service.