Kate Hudson her vacation with family in England, see pics here

Kate Hudson shared photos of her vacation with her family in England.

The actress was seen cuddling up with her children.

The couple danced to Bruce Springsteen in Hyde Park.

With her three children Ryder, Bingham, and Rani, Kate Hudson posted amusing photos of her vacation with her family in England with her millions of Instagram followers.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star titled the photo dump post, “England lately,” and included the hashtag #homeawayfromhome.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

The blonde beauty was seen cuddling up with her children in one of the images as they watched Lizzo perform.

The Gorgeous How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days actress let her long blonde hair loose and flowed about her shoulders in several of the pictures, going makeup-free in others.

In a video that the actress posted with the England photo dump, Kate was seen riding around London’s streets on a green bicycle with abandon.

Danny and Kate kept active while they were in London, as they were seen dancing to Bruce Springsteen during his three-hour performance in Hyde Park.

The couple has been engaged since 2021. They have a kid named Rani together.

