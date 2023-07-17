Kate Middleton and William fail to outshine top actors at film festival

Kate Middleton and Prince William attended the Wimbledon Men’s Final.

The couple appeared like A-list celebrities.

Some believe they failed to overshadow the presence of celebrities like Brad Pitt and Daniel Craig.

Kate Middleton and Prince William spent time with James Bond star Daniel Craig, on the final day of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The pair has recently been chastised for attempting to outdo King Charles by making every event about them.

On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles as they greeted Craig at the Wimbledon Men’s Final.

On Centre Court, Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz competed, with the 20-year-old eventually winning.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate was photographed conversing with the British actor.

At the sporting event, she was spotted animatedly speaking with Daniel, 55, and his wife Rachel Weisz, 53, before a stylish Prince William, 41, joined them.

Daniel and Kate previously met at the premiere for his final role as James Bond in 2021, where he told her she looked ‘jolly wonderful’ in a sparkling gold gown.

Rachel Weiz and Daniel Craig were both ecstatic to make a rare appearance at Wimbledon.

Brad Pitt, among others, was on hand to lead celebrities to the competition.

Daniel, meanwhile, looked smart in a light grey suit, which he matched with a blue shirt and striped tie.

Kate, a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, had her brunette locks in a centre parting with soft waves on each side of her face to highlight her gorgeous features.

