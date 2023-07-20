Kate Middleton avoids Meghan Markle’s close friend at Wimbledon

During the Women’s Wimbledon final, Kate Middleton appeared to distance herself from Meghan Markle’s best friend, Priyanka Chopra, who was seated inches away from the Princess of Wales in the royal box.

Chopra, accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas, looked stunning in a floral dress and sunglasses, but interactions between her and Kate seemed reluctant.

Priyanka and Meghan have been close friends since 2016, attending events together and bonding while filming in Canada.

Despite being a guest at Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry, Chopra’s proximity to Kate at Wimbledon raised eyebrows, considering the ongoing rumors of a royal rift between the two sisters-in-law.

This isn’t the first awkward encounter between Kate and Priyanka, as they were previously spotted seemingly trying to avoid each other at the 2021 Wimbledon Women’s Final.

Priyanka has publicly defended Meghan after her departure from the royal family, making her position in relation to the royal family even more noteworthy.

