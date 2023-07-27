Kate Middleton called “Queen of Mix-and-match” by royal fans

Kate Middleton faced an unusual round of style criticism when a former magazine editor, Suzy Menkes, labeled the princess a “disappointment” for her choice of jewellery.

However, fans of the Princess of Wales came to her defense, praising her for effortlessly blending affordable and high-end looks.

Fans highlighted Kate’s ability to wear various types of jewellery, with some pieces becoming an instant “sell out” as soon as she wears them. They commended her as a young and modern princess who has her own personal style, which often contributes to the success of designers she showcases.

The Princess of Wales received accolades for her impeccable style, adapting her outfits appropriately to different occasions, whether formal, smart casual, or off-duty with her children.

Her stunning earrings collection, in particular, caught the attention of admirers, and they appreciated how she promotes small businesses by wearing their jewellery.

One excited fan even praised Kate for her “recycled” outfits and “beautiful costume jewellery pieces,” giving her the title of “the Queen of Mix & match.”

Despite the rare critique, Kate Middleton’s fashion choices continue to captivate her fans, showcasing her unique and versatile style.

