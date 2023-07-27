Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton called “Queen of Mix-and-match” by royal fans

Kate Middleton called “Queen of Mix-and-match” by royal fans

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton called “Queen of Mix-and-match” by royal fans

Kate Middleton called “Queen of Mix-and-match” by royal fans

Advertisement

Kate Middleton faced an unusual round of style criticism when a former magazine editor, Suzy Menkes, labeled the princess a “disappointment” for her choice of jewellery.

However, fans of the Princess of Wales came to her defense, praising her for effortlessly blending affordable and high-end looks.

Fans highlighted Kate’s ability to wear various types of jewellery, with some pieces becoming an instant “sell out” as soon as she wears them. They commended her as a young and modern princess who has her own personal style, which often contributes to the success of designers she showcases.

The Princess of Wales received accolades for her impeccable style, adapting her outfits appropriately to different occasions, whether formal, smart casual, or off-duty with her children.

Her stunning earrings collection, in particular, caught the attention of admirers, and they appreciated how she promotes small businesses by wearing their jewellery.

Advertisement

One excited fan even praised Kate for her “recycled” outfits and “beautiful costume jewellery pieces,” giving her the title of “the Queen of Mix & match.”

Despite the rare critique, Kate Middleton’s fashion choices continue to captivate her fans, showcasing her unique and versatile style.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Meghan & Harry are nervous as result of Kate & William
Meghan & Harry are nervous as result of Kate & William

Prince William and Kate Middleton's upcoming state visits will add to Prince...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story