Kate Middleton Chooses Tennis Star Roger Federer over Prince William at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton paid a solo visit to the All England Lawn Tennis Club to support Roger Federer.

Despite her husband Prince William’s absence, Kate appeared elegant.

She wore a white pleated skirt and mint blazer, despite the downpour.

Kate Middleton, a frequent at Wimbledon, appears to have avoided her handsome husband Prince William in order to praise tennis great chum Roger Federer.

The Princess of Wales, a patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club since 2016, paid a solo visit to the All England Club on Tuesday to cheer on Federer and other British tennis players at Wimbledon.

Some royal admirers commented on William’s absence, with one commenting, “It seems as Kate shunned her husband to honour the tennis star.”

While another chimed in: “Oh! she looks elegant even during her solo visit.”

The third one commented: Wow! Federer and Kate are close pal, but where’s William?”

The 41-year-old Princess was ecstatic to attend the competition and the event honouring tennis legend and buddy Federer.

Kate wore a white pleated skirt and a mint blazer in a tribute to tennis whites.

She hid under an umbrella to watch Katie Boulter at gloomy Wimbledon, but the joyful Kate didn’t let the downpour damper her enthusiasm.

Later, Princess Kate entered the Royal Box and saw Federer be celebrated in a special ceremony at the club.

Kate’s husband, Prince William, and their children did not attend the ceremony with the Princess of Wales.

The largest tennis tournament of 2023 began on Monday (3 July), with thousands of sports enthusiasts travelling to Wimbledon all week.

On day two of Wimbledon, Andy Murray returns to action while Roger Federer makes a surprise visit on Centre Court.

Kate and Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion who won an Open Era-record eight Wimbledon singles titles during his storied tennis career, previously met at the All England Club prior of this year’s event to meet the ball kids.

The megawatt couple traded rallies and learned what it takes to police the legendary grass courts during matches.