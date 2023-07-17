Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kate Middleton draws attention as she delivers Carlos Alcaraz

Kate Middleton draws attention as she delivers Carlos Alcaraz

Articles
Advertisement
Kate Middleton draws attention as she delivers Carlos Alcaraz

Kate Middleton draws attention as she delivers Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kate Middleton, captivating the audience with her adorable family, took center stage at the prestigious tennis event as she beamed while presenting the winner’s trophy to new Wimbledon men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz’s stunning five-set victory against tournament favorite Novak Djokovic in the final garnered much attention.

Dressed in a striking emerald green ensemble, the Princess of Wales exuded joy as she celebrated the triumph of Wimbledon’s newest champion. Her presence on the grass was met with resounding applause before she graciously presented the award.

Earlier, Kate arrived on the bridge at the All England Lawn, radiating elegance and grace in a breathtaking dress designed by Roland Mouret.

With her infectious smile and high spirits, the beloved royal engaged with the ball kids, warmly shaking their hands and engaging in conversations as they lined up to welcome her.

Advertisement

Alongside her loving husband, Prince William, and their two adorable children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Kate enjoyed the thrilling Wimbledon men’s singles final. While the absence of Prince Louis was felt by royal fans as he did not accompany his parents and siblings to the event, the family outing was picture-perfect, leaving everyone enamored.

In addition to presenting Carlos Alcaraz with the winner’s trophy, Kate also bestowed the runner-up trophy upon Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, currently ranked world No. 2 in singles.

Her stunning green dress and the stylish blue ensembles worn by her children added to the overall charm of the occasion, while Prince William looked dashing in a light gray linen suit.

Also Read

Prince Andrew faces new allegations, reports
Prince Andrew faces new allegations, reports

According to a recent report, Prince Andrew, the uncle of Prince Harry,...

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story