Kate Middleton draws attention as she delivers Carlos Alcaraz

Kate Middleton, captivating the audience with her adorable family, took center stage at the prestigious tennis event as she beamed while presenting the winner’s trophy to new Wimbledon men’s champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Alcaraz’s stunning five-set victory against tournament favorite Novak Djokovic in the final garnered much attention.

Dressed in a striking emerald green ensemble, the Princess of Wales exuded joy as she celebrated the triumph of Wimbledon’s newest champion. Her presence on the grass was met with resounding applause before she graciously presented the award.

Earlier, Kate arrived on the bridge at the All England Lawn, radiating elegance and grace in a breathtaking dress designed by Roland Mouret.

With her infectious smile and high spirits, the beloved royal engaged with the ball kids, warmly shaking their hands and engaging in conversations as they lined up to welcome her.

Alongside her loving husband, Prince William, and their two adorable children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, Kate enjoyed the thrilling Wimbledon men’s singles final. While the absence of Prince Louis was felt by royal fans as he did not accompany his parents and siblings to the event, the family outing was picture-perfect, leaving everyone enamored.

In addition to presenting Carlos Alcaraz with the winner’s trophy, Kate also bestowed the runner-up trophy upon Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, currently ranked world No. 2 in singles.

Her stunning green dress and the stylish blue ensembles worn by her children added to the overall charm of the occasion, while Prince William looked dashing in a light gray linen suit.