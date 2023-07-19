Advertisement
Kate Middleton gives someone mysterious embrace

Articles
During a recent big event outing, Kate Middleton, the sweet wife of Prince William, sparked reactions with a mysterious gesture.

The Princess of Wales was spotted blowing a kiss to someone from the crowd at Wimbledon, leaving fans curious about the recipient.

Though it remains unknown who Kate was aiming at, some presume it could be members of her family. A body language expert, Judi James, analyzed the moment and provided “two clues” about the person Kate might have been looking at and blowing kisses to.

Judi noted that Kate’s smile as she looked across was an authentic display of warmth and pleasure at catching someone’s eye. The style of her smile suggested it was a reciprocal reaction, acknowledging the other person’s smile.

During the event, royal fans were amused to observe Prince William’s facial expression when Kate enthusiastically spoke to James Norton, the Happy Valley star.

