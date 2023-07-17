Advertisement
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis is ‘upset’ after Wimbledon snub

Kate Middleton revealed that her youngest son, Prince Louis, was disappointed about not being able to attend the Wimbledon games.

While attending the matches with her other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales shared this information with Ella Ottaway, a coordinator at Wimbledon.

Kate mentioned that Charlotte was experiencing the event for the first time, and George had attended last year. She acknowledged that Louis was upset about missing out on the day’s activities.

Earlier in May, Kate expressed her concerns about bringing Prince Louis to King Charles’ coronation. She admitted to feeling a mix of nerves, anticipation, and excitement for the big day.

When asked if Louis would behave, Kate replied with hope and crossed her fingers, acknowledging that you can never quite predict a child’s behavior.

Prince Louis garnered attention when he joined his parents at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee Celebrations. He appeared to be thoroughly enjoying himself, and his presence was well-received.

According to Mike Tindall, Princess Anne’s son-in-law, the children stole the show, with Louis displaying his desire to have fun. Tindall also mentioned that his own children were mischievous, requiring some effort to keep them under control.

