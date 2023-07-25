Kate Middleton Rocks Cowgirl Style in Throwback Photo

Princess Kate joined the royal family in 2011, when she married Prince William.

Princess Kate joined the royal family in 2011, when she married Prince William in a stunning Westminster Abbey ceremony.

The newlyweds had several big engagements in the year that followed, and during a trip to North America, Kate really embraced Western influences, serving up an outstanding cowgirl dress.

The Princess of Wales wore a white lace top and slim-fit bootcut jeans while watching the Calgary Stampede Parade in Canada.

The prince wore a traditional cowboy hat, black boots, and a prominent belt with a silver belt buckle.

Kate had her raven locks down and nicely blow dried for the occasion, and she kept her makeup to a minimum.

Her husband went all out as well, wearing a matching white hat, light trousers, and a plaid shirt.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen royalty appreciate cowgirl flair, as Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has also donned a stunning country look.

Back in 1987, the Duchess of York came out with her then-husband for an event in Medicine Hat, Canada, wearing a cowboy hat, a green fringed jacket, a suede skirt, and a pair of tan cowboy boots.

Cowboy hats have been a popular fashion statement this season, owing to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour and Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, so we may see more royals wearing them this summer.

