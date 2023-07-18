Kate Middleton served as family’s leader at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton showcased her leadership skills during her time at Wimbledon, taking charge of her small family group while Prince William took a step back.

According to body language expert Judi James, Kate was the clear leader, hosting and coaching her children Charlotte and George. In contrast, William appeared proud but slightly overwhelmed, using body language cues like a hand clasp in front of his torso, reminiscent of a protective barrier.

It seemed like a “bring your children to work” day for Kate, who confidently introduced Charlotte and George by name to the players and staff she interacted with. She also engaged in lengthy explanations and instructions, indicating her significant role in preparing her children for royal life.

While William took a more subdued role, Kate made sure to include him in the group dynamic. She provided him with intense attention and affection through smiles and encouraging eye contact when he interacted with the children.

Overall, Kate’s leadership and nurturing demeanor demonstrated her ability to take charge of family events like Wimbledon while ensuring everyone feels involved and supported.

