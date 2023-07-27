Kate Middleton to control tears after her wedding secret became public

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was on the verge of tears when a crucial detail about her wedding outfit was leaked.

Before her wedding to Prince William in 2011, she had wanted to keep the identity of her wedding dress designer a secret from the public.

Unfortunately, just days before the wedding, the details of her outfit were revealed, and it was disclosed that Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton was the designer.

At the time that the dress would be a combination of Middleton’s own design ideas and Burton’s expertise in high fashion.

According to reports, “Behind the scenes, I think that caused tears at the Palace because Kate had done everything she could to keep the wedding dress a secret.”

Kate and Prince William exchanged vows in 2011, surrounded by friends and family. The couple later welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2012.

