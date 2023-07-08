Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law shows her growing baby bump during their first public appearance at Wimbledon.

The sister-in-law of the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, proudly displayed her baby bump at Wimbledon shortly after James Middleton announced their upcoming arrival.

During their first public appearance at Wimbledon, Alizée Thevenet was seen holding hands with her husband James, just hours after they shared the joyous pregnancy news.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was also in attendance at Wimbledon.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy)

James Middleton took to Instagram earlier to share stunning photos of Alizée with their dog Mable, accompanied by the announcement of her pregnancy with their first child.

In his post, James wrote, “We couldn’t be more excited… well, Mable might be. It was a very difficult start to the year after losing my beloved Ella; however, we will end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family,” followed by a heart emoji.

Advertisement

James Middleton and Alizée tied the knot on September 11, 2021.

Also Read Meghan Markle motivated to make Netflix partnership success Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly determined to ensure the...