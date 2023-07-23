Kate & William’s Parenting Hack: How They Avoided Embarrassment!

Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2013.

Prince William and Princess Kate received their first child, Prince George, in 2013, and he celebrated his tenth birthday on July 22.

Despite the fact that it was a joyous occasion for the couple, Kate previously admitted that they were just as apprehensive as any other new parents.

As the pair left the hospital the day after George’s birth, Prince William seemed to draw attention for how easily he clipped in George’s car seat.

The Princess of Wales previously said on Giovanna Fletcher’s podcast, ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby,’ that the couple employed one hidden parenting tip to help them prepare for this time.

She revealed that they had practiced the step numerous times in order to prevent embarrassment because they knew people would be waiting outside the hospital.

Speaking to Giovanna, Kate explained: “We were like ‘what do we do?… in a swaddle?’. ‘How’s this supposed to work?'”

Kate added: “We even tried to practice with a little baby, like a little doll, at home but you know it just never works out the way you planned it so it was quite hard to do that on the world’s stage, but no, he [William] did a very good job.”

An source remarked of William’s early parenting days, “William had no idea it would be this difficult.”

