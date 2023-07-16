Katherine Jenkins’ Stylish Entrance At Wimbledon Steals The Show

Katherine Jenkins arrived at Wimbledon’s thirteenth day in the company of her husband Andrew Levitas, creating a buzz with her captivating presence. The 43-year-old Welsh songstress looked effortlessly stylish in a soft pink striped skirt by Suzannah London as she made her way to the highly-anticipated sporting event. She complemented her chic ensemble with a fitted white top and draped an elegant white blazer from Ghost over her shoulders.

Adding the perfect finishing touches, Katherine accessorized her look with chunky white heels and a delightful cream bag adorned with zip detailing. Her golden locks were fashioned into a soft ponytail, and she shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Katherine Jenkins and Andrew enjoyed a delightful day together at Wimbledon, following her announcement earlier in the year about venturing into the premium gin business, showcasing her versatility as an opera singer and an entrepreneurial spirit.

Advertisement

Also Read Johnny Depp-starring film “La Favorite,” Netflix will not finance 'La Favorite' is not a Netflix original but has been licensed to...