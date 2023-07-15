Katie Price reignites their fight by mocking Emily Atack

Katie Price has reignited her ongoing feud with Emily Atack in a recent TikTok video by making a derogatory comment about her.

The former glamour model, aged 45, appeared on a podcast hosted by popular TikTok personality Grace Keeling, also known as GK Barry, where she took a swipe at the 33-year-old star of The Inbetweeners.

In the video, Grace says, “Guys, I am with someone proper fishy.” Katie then responds by saying, “Pwhoar Emily Atack, proper fishy mate,” while waving her hand under her nose.

The term “fishy” refers to a comment made by Katie Price in 2019 when she criticized Emily for mocking her. The conflict began when Emily appeared on the I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp and made a joke about needing to “get tested in a clinic” after bathing in a rock pool previously used by Katie and Peter Andre.

Katie took offense to the joke and released a video in which she made several derogatory remarks about Emily, even threatening to fly to Australia to confront her.

Katie was furious when she heard what Emily had said about her. The source revealed that Katie expressed disbelief over Emily’s snide comment and declared that if Emily “wants a problem, I’ll give her a problem.”

