Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Enjoy Morning Coffee Together

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s adorable morning coffee routine captures fans’ attention.

Katrina shares sweet pictures of their coffee moments on Instagram.

Fans shower love and admiration for the couple in the comments.

Popular Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal caused a stir on the internet as Katrina shared a sneak peek of their morning routine together. The couple, who recently tied the knot, captured the hearts of their fans as they enjoyed their daily coffee session. Katrina took to her Instagram account to share adorable pictures of their coffee moments, referring to them as the “best.” The sweet and heartwarming pictures received widespread approval and admiration from their followers.

In the initial photograph, Katrina is seen smiling and leaning on Vicky Kaushal, who averts his gaze from the camera. Both of them are dressed casually, with Katrina wearing a black sweatshirt and Vicky donning a grey t-shirt. The affectionate picture was accompanied by subsequent images capturing their coffee cups and delicious pancakes, which happen to be Katrina’s preferred breakfast choice.

In the photo’s caption, Katrina Kaif expressed her thoughts by writing, “Coffee mornings (coffee cup emoticon)….. the best.” Responding to the photos, a fan wrote in the comment section, “Kismat hai Vicky Kaushal ki bhi (Vicky has some good luck).” “The gorgeous couple,” another one wrote. “Nazar na lage (may God save you from evil),” commented some other fan as well.

Katrina Kaif recently made a trip to the United States, but it remains unclear whether she traveled alone or was accompanied by someone. Interestingly, her rumored beau Vicky Kaushal was not seen in any of her recent pictures from the trip. Upon her return, Katrina was spotted at the Mumbai airport, where enthusiastic fans eagerly awaited her arrival, as captured in a paparazzi video.

Katrina Kaif was seen at the airport wearing a printed top and jeans. Despite fans attempting to capture photos of her, she maintained a smile and eventually exited the airport with the assistance of her security team. A video capturing the moment has been shared on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif is set to reunite with Salman Khan in the highly anticipated action thriller “Tiger.” The film is scheduled for a Diwali 2023 release. Additionally, Katrina has two other exciting projects in her lineup. She will be starring in director Farhan Akhtar’s comeback film “Jee Le Zaraa” alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra (although reports suggest that Priyanka has opted out). Furthermore, Katrina has been cast in director Sriram Raghavan’s film “Merry Christmas,” where she will be sharing the screen with Vijay Sethupathi.

Vicky Kaushal, who was recently featured in the romantic comedy movie “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” alongside Sara Ali Khan, is gearing up for his upcoming project “Sam Bahadur.” The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, will be his next venture.

