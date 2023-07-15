Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Spotted Holding Hands at Airport

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, the much-adored Bollywood couple, continue to enchant fans with their romance. Recently, they made headlines once again as they were spotted holding hands at the airport. This sighting comes just before Katrina’s upcoming birthday, sparking speculation among fans about a possible birthday trip.

The couple appeared relaxed and stylish as they posed for paparazzi, beaming with happiness. Katrina sported a fitted floral top with ripped boyfriend jeans, while Vicky opted for a white t-shirt paired with blue trousers and a black jacket. Their coordinated black and white sneakers added to their effortless charm.

Take a look at the video:

With Katrina’s birthday just around the corner, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the couple was jetting off for a celebratory getaway. Social media buzzed with excitement and anticipation as fans eagerly speculated about their destination and how they would mark the actress’s special day. Last year, Katrina celebrated her birthday in the Maldives with Vicky and loved ones, making fans curious about this year’s plans.

As the actress turns 40 on July 16, fans eagerly await more updates from the couple. Their adorable chemistry and public appearances continue to captivate audiences, leaving everyone excited to see how they will celebrate Katrina’s birthday and make more cherished memories together.

