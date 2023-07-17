Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Spotted Holding Hands at Mumbai Airport

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal returned from their joint birthday celebration in the Maldives.

Vicky shared photos on Katrina’s birthday where they were captured beside the ocean.

Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to unveil the poster of her upcoming film “Merry Christmas.”

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have returned from their joint birthday celebration in the Maldives. The actress, who turned 40 on July 16, was seen with her partner at Mumbai airport on Monday evening, marking the end of their brief getaway.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were captured on camera as they strolled towards the airport exit, hand in hand. Vicky was dressed in a blue shirt and grey trousers, while Katrina sported a yellow shirt and blue denim jeans. The couple continued walking as photographers snapped photos of their arrival.

Vicky shared photos on Katrina’s birthday where they were captured beside the ocean, exchanging smiles and striking poses as a couple. Katrina was dressed in a vibrant yellow outfit, while Vicky opted for a sky-blue shirt.

Vicky Kaushal shared the pictures with a caption, “In awe of your magic… every day. Happy Birthday my love!(red heart emojis).”

Katrina Kaif’s birthday celebrations saw the presence of Sebastien Laurent Michel, Isabelle Kaif, and Angira Dhar. Isabelle and Angira took to Instagram Stories to share glimpses of the special day, which included a memorable trip to the Maldives. The highlight was custom T-shirts in neutral shades adorned with vintage photos of Katrina Kaif.

After supposedly being in a romantic relationship for several years, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in a discreet ceremony in December 2021. The intimate wedding took place in Rajasthan, followed by a grand reception held in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

On Monday, Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to unveil the poster of her upcoming film “Merry Christmas.”

Advertisement

“We decided to cut short the wait for the Christmas cheer! Merry Christmas stars Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif for the first time in a Tamil film. Releasing in cinemas near you on 15th December 2023…” Katrina wrote in the caption.

In addition to the festive season of Christmas, Katrina Kaif is also eagerly anticipating the launch of her third movie in the popular espionage series Tiger, alongside Salman Khan. The film is scheduled for a Diwali premiere.

Vicky Kaushal, who recently tasted success with the box office hit “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,” is now preparing for his upcoming film “Sam Bahadur” directed by Meghna Gulzar. In the movie, he portrays the main character and the film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1st.

Also Read Vicky Kaushal’s brother sends birthday wishes to Katrina Kaif in a special way Katrina Kaif is a renowned Bollywood actress. Katrina Kaif celebrates her 40th...