Katrina Kaif effortlessly slays the casual chic look as she graces Mumbai airport with her impeccable style!

Katrina Kaif, the acclaimed Bollywood diva, is having a great time in both her professional and personal lives. The popular actress is presently juggling several high-profile projects in her acting career. Katrina is blissfully married to National award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal, and the couple was recently photographed in New York together as they had a short holiday. Katrina returned to Mumbai after completing her journey to the United States.

The Tiger 3 actress was sighted at Mumbai airport in the early hours of Thursday, July 7, when she returned from a short holiday in the United States. As she exited the airport, Katrina Kaif was seen by paparazzi cameras. In her casual airport appearance, the acclaimed actress looked über cool and super stunning, as she always does.

Katrina Kaif wore a brown-white chiffon top with blue denim trousers for her latest airport look. She finished her outfit with minimal makeup, her typical free haircut, huge sunglasses, and white sneakers.

Check out these airport photos of Katrina Kaif:

The acclaimed Bollywood actor is currently being picky in her career, but she does have some interesting projects in the works. Katrina Kaif has been cast as Zoya Humaimi, a former ISI agent, in the upcoming film Tiger 3, which also stars Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathod, aka Tiger, a RAW agent. The Maneesh Sharma-directed film, produced by Yash Raj Films, will be released in theaters on November 10, this year.

Later, Katrina Kaif will team up with prominent actress Alia Bhatt for the forthcoming road movie Jee Le Zaraa, directed by Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka Chopra was slated to portray one of three lead roles in the film at first. However, she is said to have withdrawn from the project after it was postponed indefinitely due to her hectic schedule. Jee Le Zaraa is set to begin filming next year, and the third starring lady will be revealed very shortly.