Katrina Kaif Exits ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ Project Following Priyanka Chopra’s Departure

Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma Considered as Alternatives.

Speculations suggest that both Katrina and Priyanka have opted out of the ambitious road trip film.

Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial venture postponed due to casting and scheduling issues.

Following Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif has reportedly walked down from Farhan Akhtar’s ambitious project Jee Le Zaraa.

Although there has been no official confirmation of the news, speculations indicate that both Katrina and Priyanka Chopra have opted out of the project.

Kiara Advani and Anushka Sharma are being considered as alternatives by the producers.

When Jee Le Zaraa, starring Kartrina, Priyanka, and Alia Bhatt, was announced, fans were ecstatic to see another fun-filled road trip film after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

According to the most recent rumours, the Rock On star has postponed the project for the time being.

According to reports, “Priyanka Chopra was not able to commit the dates to shoot in 2023 due to her Hollywood commitments and asked Farhan if they could shoot for Jee Le Zaraa in 2024.”

“While Farhan was fine with it, Alia Bhatt has already agreed to shoot Ramayana and Baiju Bawra in 2024.” She couldn’t find a date for next year because the two films would be too demanding.”

“When nothing fell into place, Farhan decided to postpone the film until the right time,” the report added.

Farhan Akhtar returns to the director’s chair with Jee Le Zaraa following his smash blockbuster Dil Chahta Hai.