Katrina Kaif Spotted Hanging Out With Sagarika Ghatge And Zaheer Khan In New York

A female fan excitedly shares her encounter with Katrina at a café in New York.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021.

She will soon be seen in “Tiger 3” alongside Salman Khan.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot in December 2021, were recently spotted enjoying a vacation in New York City. After wrapping up their work commitments, the couple decided to take a well-deserved break. Numerous pictures of Vicky and Katrina exploring the city were shared on social media, creating a buzz among their fans. While Vicky has returned to the city, it appears that Katrina is still there, as a new video has emerged online featuring the actress.

In the video, a female fan excitedly shares her encounter with Katrina at a café in New York. She reveals that she had the opportunity to meet the actress, who was accompanied by Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan. The fan expresses her regret for not noticing the presence of the famous couple and others around her due to her excitement about meeting Katrina. She shares the video on Instagram, along with a collage of mini clips from the café, including a picture of herself with Katrina. The video also captures Zaheer and Sagarika enjoying their time at the café. The fan’s caption reads, “Funny thing is – it was raining, so I had to stay back at the restaurant – and I realized she wasn’t alone – and that she had Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge with her too, among others. Mentally kicking myself now that I missed looking around completely in my Katrina frenzy lol – but it was still unbelievable to have them seated just five feet away from me. This day will be cherished forever.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by MT | Travel, Lifestyle, Mini-vlogs (@theslowtravelers)

As soon as the video was shared online, Katrina’s fans expressed their excitement and admiration. They flooded the comments section with messages like, “How lucky are you,” and “I’m so jealous! Lucky you!” Others showed their love by dropping red hearts and fire emojis.

In other news, Katrina recently made headlines when reports suggested that she had opted out of Farhan Akhtar’s upcoming film, “Jee Le Zaraa.” However, sources close to the actress have refuted these rumors, stating that Katrina is indeed a part of the project. On the other hand, there are strong speculations that Priyanka Chopra, who was also supposed to be a part of the film alongside Katrina and Alia Bhatt, has decided to exit the project. Fans are eagerly awaiting clarification from Farhan Akhtar regarding these reports.

Advertisement

On the work front:

Katrina has some exciting projects in the pipeline. She will soon be seen in “Tiger 3” alongside Salman Khan, and she also has “Merry Christmas” lined up with Vijay Sethupathi. Fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing her on-screen magic in these upcoming films.