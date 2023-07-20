Keanu Reeves rejoins rock band Dogstar to release their 1st album in 20 years

Beloved Hollywood star Keanu Reeves thrilled his fans with the news of his band Dogstar’s return to release new music, marking their first release in over 20 years.

The rock band, based in Los Angeles, made the exciting announcement after their first live vocal performance since 2002. Reeves, the John Wick star, plays bass guitar in the trio, alongside lead vocalist Bret Domrose and drummer Rob Mailhouse.

After an extended break following their second album, the group reconvened for intense rehearsals and songwriting sessions, enjoying their musical journey once again.

Dogstar’s upcoming album, titled “Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees,” is scheduled for release on October 6th, delighting fans worldwide. Although their debut album, “Our Little Visionary,” gained global popularity, it was only released in Japan due to Reeves’ fame from The Matrix.

Throughout their career, Dogstar performed at various gigs, including the 1999 Glastonbury festival, where they shared the stage with notable bands like Skunk Anansie, REM, and Manic Street Preachers.

However, the gig took a sour turn as they were pelted with fruit, and they were not invited back to the event.

