On July 8th, Keke Palmer went on her Instagram and posted a video featuring her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, also known as Baby Leo.

She indirectly called out Darius for his “It’s the outfit tho…you a mom” comment about her Usher show outfit. She wrote, “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!”

Apparently, the actress targeted two things by sharing the video – one is she responded to Jackson’s comment and second she has released “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bullshit” shirts for her fans and followers.