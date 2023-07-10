- Keke Palmer responded to Darius Jackson’s sexist comment on her outfit from Usher’s concert.
- The actress shared a video with her son Leo to indirectly call out Darius.
- Keke indirectly addressed Jackson’s comment by posting a video with her son.
Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson have been making a lot of news lately. Darius faced criticism for publicly shaming Palmer about what she wore to Usher’s show.
Shortly after, Keke indirectly addressed Jackson’s comment by posting a video with her son and a caption that got a lot of attention.
On July 8th, Keke Palmer went on her Instagram and posted a video featuring her son, Leodis Andrellton Jackson, also known as Baby Leo.
She indirectly called out Darius for his “It’s the outfit tho…you a mom” comment about her Usher show outfit. She wrote, “One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!”
Apparently, the actress targeted two things by sharing the video – one is she responded to Jackson’s comment and second she has released “IM A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bullshit” shirts for her fans and followers.
Palmer also added, “To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”
