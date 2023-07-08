Kendal Jenner spotted with PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Kendall Jenner embraces her beauty in Messika Jewelry campaign
Kendall Jenner has charmed audiences with her current Messika Jewelry ad, striking...
Following online reports of the relationship of Kendal Jenner with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, the model was spotted out with French footballer Kylian Mbappe.
At billionaire Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July celebration in The Hamptons on Sunday, Jenner was seen dancing with the dashing Mbappe.
The 25-year-old beauty looked stunning as she danced with the athlete on the crowded dance floor while wearing a low-cut white minidress.
As part of the party’s theme, Kylian, 24, a player for Paris Saint-Germain F.C., captain of his nation’s squad, and valued at $180 million, was also dressed in all-white and could be seen swaying slowly to the music beneath massive disco balls.
The two first met in March when Kendall posted a picture of the footballer with her sister Kim’s seven-year-old son Saint after watching him play in Paris.
The football player had a prior romance with 33-year-old model Ines Rau.
