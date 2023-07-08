Advertisement
Kendal Jenner spotted with PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Kendal Jenner and Kylian Mbappe

  • Kendal Jenner was spotted dancing with Kylian Mbappe at a party.
  • The two were first seen together in March.
  • Jenner was previously linked to Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.
Following online reports of the relationship of Kendal Jenner with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, the model was spotted out with French footballer Kylian Mbappe.

At billionaire Michael Rubin’s star-studded Fourth of July celebration in The Hamptons on Sunday, Jenner was seen dancing with the dashing Mbappe.

The 25-year-old beauty looked stunning as she danced with the athlete on the crowded dance floor while wearing a low-cut white minidress.

As part of the party’s theme, Kylian, 24, a player for Paris Saint-Germain F.C., captain of his nation’s squad, and valued at $180 million, was also dressed in all-white and could be seen swaying slowly to the music beneath massive disco balls.

The two first met in March when Kendall posted a picture of the footballer with her sister Kim’s seven-year-old son Saint after watching him play in Paris.

The football player had a prior romance with 33-year-old model Ines Rau.

