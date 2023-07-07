Kendall Jenner embraces her beauty in Messika Jewelry campaign

Kendall Jenner has charmed audiences with her current Messika Jewelry ad, striking a stance next to a vintage lilac car exuding retro feelings.
The 27-year-old Kardashian sister showed off her long and shapely legs in a sleek PVC bodysuit paired with dark tights highlighting her stunning form.
Kendall wore a stunning assortment of jewels from the Imperial Move set in this opulent photoshoot for Messika’s Beyond High jewels collection.
Her dark hair was pulled back into a neat updo, and her attractive features were accentuated with layers of mascara and smoldering smokey-eye makeup.
Kendall drew attention with her enticing dress, standing seductively against a vintage purple automobile against a desert landscape.
These eye-catching promotional photographs come on the heels of Kendall being named the face of Messika Jewelry’s 2023 campaign, cementing her place in the world of high-end design.
