Kerala Story’s Adah Sharma Brushes Off Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan’s Remarks

Adah Sharma’s film, The Kerala Story, emerges as a major box office hit despite controversy.

Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan’s critical remarks fail to impact the film’s success.

Kamal Haasan expresses disapproval, calling the film propagandist.

Advertisement

Adah Sharma’s film, The Kerala Story, has proven to be a major hit at the box office. In response to remarks made by Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan, the actor expressed her thoughts.

Adah Sharma has responded to the immense success of The Kerala Story at the box office, emphasizing that even the opinions expressed by actors such as Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan had no impact on the film’s ability to attract audiences to theaters.

Kamal Haasan voiced his disapproval regarding The Kerala Story, expressing his negative sentiments towards the film, “I told you, it’s propagandist films that I am against. It’s not enough if you write ‘true story’ just at the bottom as a logo. It has to really be true and that is not true.”

Naseeruddin Shah expressed concern over a concerning trend where audiences are gravitating towards a particular film, drawing a parallel between this trend and Nazi Germany’s production of films that propagated negative portrayals of the Jewish community.

During a recent interview, Adah Sharma was questioned about her response to the critical remarks made by Naseeruddin Shah and Kamal Haasan against the film.

She said, “I rejoiced at the freedom of speech we have in our country, where without even watching a film, it can be discredited, labeled and publicly be ripped apart. Anyone can say anything about anybody and can continue to live unharmed; that’s the beauty of Bharat. I love my country! People with different ideologies can co-exist. It’s wonderful that even after such famous actors made their stance about what they thought of the film clear, the audiences still chose to go to theatres to support a film that stood against terrorism.”

Advertisement

The controversy surrounding The Kerala Story began when its trailer was released in April, stating that more than 32,000 women from Kerala were coerced into converting to Islam and supposedly joined the terrorist organization ISIS.

However, the trailer was later edited, removing the mentioned figure, and the description was revised to portray the film as the story of three women from Kerala. Despite the initial controversy, the movie has achieved significant commercial success. With a budget of ₹40 crore, The Kerala Story has now collected over ₹300 crore in both domestic and overseas box office earnings. Moreover, it recently completed a successful theatrical run of 50 days.

Also Read Sidharth Malhotra discusses post-marriage life, emphasizes the importance of unity Sidharth Malhotra is a renowned Bollywood actor. Sidharth Malhotra openly expressed his...