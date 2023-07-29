Kevin Costner‘s divorce saga with Christine Baumgartner took an interesting turn as moving trucks were spotted outside their marital home in Santa Barbara, California. The sighting occurred just three days before Baumgartner was supposed to vacate the property, adding tension to their ongoing divorce battle.

Photos captured several large U-Hauls and a pickup truck parked outside the mansion, with cardboard boxes piled nearby. The trucks later arrived at Costner’s nearby beachfront compound, leaving speculation about Baumgartner’s moving plans.

Amidst the divorce proceedings, a judge ordered Baumgartner to vacate the family abode by July 31, with Costner expressing concerns about potential theft. Their court date on August 2 will address the prenuptial agreement and child support.

Recently, Baumgartner was spotted on vacation in Hawaii with family friend Josh Connor, along with their children. Despite the legal disputes, both Costner and Baumgartner are focused on their children’s well-being.

As the divorce drama continues, the fate of the marital home and the distribution of belongings remain uncertain. The public remains eager to see how the situation unfolds between the Oscar-winning actor and his estranged wife.

