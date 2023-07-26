Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty by London Jury

Kevin Spacey enters a “Not Guilty” Plea to additional sexual assault charges
Kevin Spacey has entered a "not guilty" plea to fresh sexual assault...
A London jury has acquitted Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of seven sexual assault and two other sexual offenses against four men. The charges were related to historical sex offenses allegedly occurring between 2004 and 2013, during Spacey’s tenure as artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London. The 64-year-old Hollywood star had pleaded not guilty to all accusations.
As the jury delivered its verdict after 12 hours and 26 minutes of deliberation across three days, Spacey expressed his emotions, with tears in his eyes, and thanked the panel. Coincidentally, the day of the verdict also marked his 64th birthday.
Kevin Spacey is renowned for winning two Academy Awards for his performances in “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty.” Following his departure from “House of Cards” in 2017 due to misconduct allegations on and off the set, he has made a return to acting in recent years.
It’s worth noting that last year, a New York jury found him not liable for battery in a separate case, dismissing allegations that he had picked up actor Anthony Rapp and laid on top of him after a party in 1986.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.