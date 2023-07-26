Kevin Spacey Found Not Guilty by London Jury

Kevin Spacey acquitted of sexual assault charges by London jury.

Emotional reaction from Spacey upon hearing the verdict on his 64th birthday.

Previously faced misconduct allegations and returned to acting after departure from “House of Cards.”

Advertisement

A London jury has acquitted Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey of seven sexual assault and two other sexual offenses against four men. The charges were related to historical sex offenses allegedly occurring between 2004 and 2013, during Spacey’s tenure as artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London. The 64-year-old Hollywood star had pleaded not guilty to all accusations.

As the jury delivered its verdict after 12 hours and 26 minutes of deliberation across three days, Spacey expressed his emotions, with tears in his eyes, and thanked the panel. Coincidentally, the day of the verdict also marked his 64th birthday.

Kevin Spacey is renowned for winning two Academy Awards for his performances in “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty.” Following his departure from “House of Cards” in 2017 due to misconduct allegations on and off the set, he has made a return to acting in recent years.

It’s worth noting that last year, a New York jury found him not liable for battery in a separate case, dismissing allegations that he had picked up actor Anthony Rapp and laid on top of him after a party in 1986.

Also Read Kevin Spacey enters a “Not Guilty” Plea to additional sexual assault charges Kevin Spacey has entered a "not guilty" plea to fresh sexual assault...