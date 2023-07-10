Advertisement
Khaled Anam Criticizes a drama scene of Namaz with music

Articles
Khaled Anam is a multi-talented actor, singer, and musician from Pakistan. He has appeared in numerous highly popular Pakistani drama serials, showcasing his acting skills. In the 1990s, his spiritual song “Peeran Ho” gained immense popularity. Khaled Anam is happily married to Tehmina Khaled and is known for being vocal about various social and political issues in Pakistan. He has a significant following on Instagram, and his fans actively participate in his discussions.

Recently, this talented actor brought attention to a sensitive issue. While watching the drama serial “Yunhi,” he noticed a scene where a daughter and her father were offering prayers, but the background music was playing too loudly. Khaled Anam pointed out that a loud violin was being played in the background. He asked his fans to share their thoughts and opinions on whether he was being overly sensitive or if his concern was valid. Surprisingly, his fans agreed with him. Here’s what he said:

