Khaled Anam Criticizes a drama scene of Namaz with music

He has appeared in numerous highly popular Pakistani drama serials, showcasing his acting skills.

Khaled Anam is happily married to Tehmina Khaled and is known for being vocal about various social and political issues in Pakistan.

Khaled Anam pointed out that a loud violin was being played in the background.

Advertisement

Khaled Anam is a multi-talented actor, singer, and musician from Pakistan. He has appeared in numerous highly popular Pakistani drama serials, showcasing his acting skills. In the 1990s, his spiritual song “Peeran Ho” gained immense popularity. Khaled Anam is happily married to Tehmina Khaled and is known for being vocal about various social and political issues in Pakistan. He has a significant following on Instagram, and his fans actively participate in his discussions.

Recently, this talented actor brought attention to a sensitive issue. While watching the drama serial “Yunhi,” he noticed a scene where a daughter and her father were offering prayers, but the background music was playing too loudly. Khaled Anam pointed out that a loud violin was being played in the background. He asked his fans to share their thoughts and opinions on whether he was being overly sensitive or if his concern was valid. Surprisingly, his fans agreed with him. Here’s what he said:

Also Read Wajahat Rauf reveals the Emotional Incident related to Late Junaid Jamshed Wajahat Rauf and Shazia Wajahat are well-known producers in Pakistan. Wajahat Rauf...