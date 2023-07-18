Kiara Advani Dreams of Becoming Ambassador for Romantic Films

Kiara Advani’s favorite genre is romantic films.

Kiara Advani, a highly successful actress in the entertainment industry, is currently enjoying the triumph of her latest movie, “Satyaprem Ki Katha.” Her portrayal of the character Katha has been widely adored for its elegance and finesse.

The actress has earned accolades for her remarkable versatility, effortlessly taking on diverse roles across various genres. During a recent interview, Kiara was asked about her preferred genre, and she revealed her aspiration to become an ambassador for romantic films. Delve into her reasons for choosing the romantic genre in the following passages.

During a recent interaction with Film Companion, Kiara was asked by a fan about her favorite genre and her future plans regarding the genres she intends to explore next.

With a smile, the actress expressed, “As an actor, I said ambition has come in there’s a drive I want to do much more. I’ve never done an action movie so I feel like I’m ready for it. I want to push myself to do an action film.”

In addition, Kiara expressed her interest in starring in a period film while discussing her preferred genre. the actress said, “There are a lot of genres that I have yet to work in.”

Kiara said, “Earlier, the romance genre happens to be my go-to and most favorite to watch as an audience.”

The actress revealed her passion for romantic films, expressing her keen interest in becoming their brand ambassador, “I’d happily be the brand ambassador for a romantic film because it’s just my most favorite genre, like an intense soulful romantic movie.”

Kiara Advani also mentioned that the romantic genre is her preferred and “most beloved” genre to enjoy as an audience.

On the professional front, Kiara is slated to star alongside Ram Charan in the film “Game Changer.” Additionally, reports suggest that the creators of “Jee Le Zaraa” are contemplating casting Kiara in the project, following alleged news of Priyanka Chopra stepping out of the film.

