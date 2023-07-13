Kick 2: Sajid Nadiadwala confirms sequel with Salman Khan

Sajid Nadiadwala will direct the sequel to Kick.

Sajid Nadiadwala, who made his directorial debut with the Salman Khan-starrer Kick in 2014, has confirmed that he will be directing the sequel to the film. Kick was a huge blockbuster and is the highest-grossing film for a debutant director in India. The sequel is eagerly anticipated by fans and is expected to be even bigger and better than the first film.

Sajid Nadiadwala, in an exclusive conversation in Dubai, said that Kick is his favorite intellectual property and that he has promised to release Kick 2 soon.

“I launched myself as a director with Kick and that’s my favorite IP. The moment I speak about Kick, I get messages from the industry and even the digital world is flooded with questions on when Kick 2 will go on floors. Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we are back to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors,” Sajid confirms.

The producer is aware that the audience has high expectations for the sequel, so he is taking his time and being careful with the production. He wants to make sure that the sequel lives up to the hype and delivers an action-packed movie that will satisfy fans. “First, it was on my mind but now, it’s on paper. Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly,” he admits. Expanding his thoughts on the consumption of cinema in post-Covid world, Sajid explains, “We are currently in the post-Covid blind curve, and we need to respect the time that the audience needs. They need a great reason to come to the theater and we need to make a great film to bring them back.”

He also added, “We can’t be complacent; we have to provide a great cinematic experience. We need to work very hard to give value for not just their money but also their time. They will be coming for the best and not the ‘decent’ ‘okay’ zone of content.”

Sajid Nadiadwala is busy with the release of his upcoming movie Bawaal on Amazon Prime on July 21. He has also announced two more movies, Chandu Champion and Housefull 5, which are scheduled to release in 2024.

