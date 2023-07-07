Kim Kardashian admits her mistake in the Kourtney feud 

After a face-to-face talk regarding the Dolce & Gabbana fiasco, Kim Kardashian ultimately apologized to her sister Kourtney Kardashian and recognized her mistake.

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder said that Kim’s promotion of the brand at her wedding to Travis Barker stole the “specialness” of the occasion.

“It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney admitted in a confessional. She chose money over me, which is why she never actually asked.”

“It’s not that she forgot to ask or assumed I wouldn’t care. “I don’t think she would have known what to do if I had said no,” she added.

“I need to talk to her and explain everything to her.” All I want is for her to be pleased for me. “It was too big a moment for her not to be proud,” the mother of three added.

Kourtney explained to her sister, “When I chose my designer for the wedding, which there were like other options, but that one felt really authentic to me because we go there every summer for five years, it’s the life that I live, living la dolce vita with ice creams and paparazzi and all the things that was eventually your campaign.”

Kim eventually apologized after implicitly accusing Kourtney of copying her wedding and joking that people assumed her wedding was “sponsored.”

“I could tell you a million reasons why it makes sense, and you could tell me a million reasons why it doesn’t.” But none of this matters since it happened, and we’re where we are,” Kim explained.

“I don’t know what more to say. I completely understand. I understand. I apologize. I’m sorry that my decisions put us in this position. I’m grateful for the experience, but I’m saddened and sorry that it harmed you.

“Because that is not something I would ever want to do or make you feel.” And I’m sorry that my decision will harm you or our relationship,” the reality TV star concluded.

Kourtney said, “Thank you for apologizing and acknowledging it.”

