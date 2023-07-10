Kim Kardashian captures a GHOST on her camera; goes viral

While looking through her phone, Kim Kardashian came saw a frightening photo of herself with a mysterious woman at the window behind her. The 42-year-old SKIMS founder looks stunning in the snap, wearing no makeup. Her hair is tied in a top knot, and she is dressed in a bubblegum pink tank dress.

Kim’s reflection is lovely, but what lies behind her will make you jump. It’s a woman’s eerie shadow. “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window,” Kim captioned the photo.

In the comments area, fans made hilarious observations, with one user writing, “Looks like a colonial woman on the wing of a plane…” “Omg, pray!” exclaimed another. Pray ! “As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!” “Omg, pray! Pray!” “Open every door and window in your house and repeat as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord!” one user said, while another said, “She is protecting you.” She is a good protector.”

Have a look at the picture:

