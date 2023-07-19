Kim Petras praises Charli XCX as “one of the best pop songwriters”

Kim Petras has hailed Charli XCX as “one of the best pop songwriters”.

She also thanked Charli for featuring her on her 2017 track “Unlock It” with Jay Park.

Charli XCX is one of the most respected pop songwriters in the world.

Advertisement

Kim Petras has praised Charli XCX as “one of the best pop songwriters”. She said this in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. She also thanked Charli for featuring her on her 2017 track “Unlock It” with Jay Park.

Petras said that she loves Charli’s songwriting because it is “experimental” and “forward-thinking”. She said that Charli is “always pushing the boundaries” with her music, and that she is “one of the most innovative pop artists” working today.

Petras and Charli XCX have collaborated on several songs together, including “Unlock It”, “I Got It”, and “Click”. They are both known for their experimental and boundary-pushing pop music, and they have both been praised for their songwriting skills.

It is clear that Kim Petras is a big fan of Charli XCX’s music, and she is not alone in her praise. Charli XCX is one of the most respected pop songwriters in the world, and her music has influenced a generation of artists.

Also Read Andrew Ridgeley: ‘I was never jealous of George Michael!’ Andrew Ridgeley would "never" have resented George Michael's success. The 60-year-old celebrity...