King Charles Competitiveness: A Legacy of Tension and Turmoil

King Charles was criticized for displaying internal competitiveness to the US president.

Daniela Elser accused him of displaying a royal united front.

Elser argued that seeing Charles ride solo served as a reminder of the competitiveness.

King Charles was chastised for displaying too much internal competitiveness to the president of the United States, during his visit to the UK.

Daniela Elser has come forward with allegations against King Charles.

She explained everything in an article saying, “If the Prince of Wales had joined his father, the president and all those finance chaps inside the Green Dining Room, it would have been a real show of a royal united front.”

Because both the king and the next king would have been equally and “jointly committed” to preventing rising sea levels.

It would have “really burnished” the concept of the British monarchy pulling together and not being associated with “insecurities, egos, and competing royal households.”

“However, seeing Charles ride solo only served as a reminder of the competitiveness that has historically plagued The Firm.”

“This was a real missed opportunity to show that things had changed, a PR win that was easily within their grasp,” she continued before signing off.”

